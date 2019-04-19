Yorkshire Carnegie to retain name and remain at Headingley

YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE will retain its name and also remain at Emerald Headingley when it goes part-time next season.

In light of recent financial difficulties, some fans hoped the club would revert to its previous name of Leeds Tykes in 2019-20 and, given the cost of playing at Headingley, move away from their current ground.

Yorkshire Carnegie director of rugby Chris Stirling.

However, as they prepare for this campaign’s penultimate game at Cornish Pirates on Sunday, the board of directors has moved to reassure supporters about its future.

In a statement, while conceding it is an “extremely traumatic time for our players and staff” gave the decision to finish as a full-time operation, Carnegie detailed how they plan to adapt in the months ahead.

Leeds CF&A, who own and operate Headingley and the Leeds Rugby Academy training facilities at Kirkstall, have agreed to cut the cost of their service fee to £100,000, having already significantly reduced it to £150,000 two years ago.

Carnegie’s rugby budget was set at £1.27m ahead of this current season but – after a poor start – the board increased it by an extra £780,000 to help fund further signings.

The statement added: “The final approval, was based on the belief that funding would be available for 2019-20 as well as 2018-19 and enabled (director of rugby) Chris Stirling to recruit a further nine players, mainly from New Zealand.

“In late 2018, the board were made aware that an increase in funding which we had reasons to believe would be available for the 2019-20 season could no longer be provided.”

Early last month, Carnegie told the squad and staff that the budget would be cut for next term and hoped for it to be £1.2m.

However, last week, they had a further meeting and were told additional funding had not been found and the squad would be run on a part-time basis in 2019-20 with a total budget below £1m.

The statement continued: “It is the intention of the board of directors that all liabilities for this season will be met in full, and progress is being made in securing the funding needed to do so.”

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Carnegie Academy is run under licence from the RFU and was awarded an “outstanding” review by the governing body three years ago.

It has just recently been reviewed again and the club – who say they have increased its investment in some areas of its Academy despite long since being out of the Premiership – hope that commitment will be noted.

Bottom at Christmas, a sixth successive win could see Carnegie replace Cornish in fifth place tomorrow when 19-year-old scrum-half Joe Green is line for his debut.

Yorkshire Carnegie team to face Cornish Pirates: Elder, Thoroughgood, Forsyth, Lucock, Niko, Te Rure, Wolstenholme, Hill, Donnellan, Mitchell, Lemalu, Smith, Mayhew (c), Wilson, Temm. Replacements: Buckle, Foster, Frost, Bainbridge, Green, Bullough, Watkins.