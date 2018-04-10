Yorkshire castle to host 'tennis garden party' featuring Wimbledon champion

A stately home is holding its own tennis exhibition event this summer - and they've secured a former Wimbledon winner to top the bill.

Hazlewood Castle, near Tadcaster, has laid a purpose-built grass court for the Berry's Tennis Classic from June 27-28.

The exhibition tournament will feature four retired professionals who are among the biggest named in the sport.

Goran Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001, is a confirmed entry. The Croatian, now 46, is the only man to ever win the title as a wildcard.

Popular Frenchman Henri Leconte, 54, was a French Open singles runner-up and doubles winner, and has celebrity status in his home country, having appeared on reality TV shows as well as an episode of the BBC's Masterchef.

They will be joined by Belgian player Xavier Malisse, 37, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2002, and Younes El Aynaoui, a former top 20 player who is a cult figure in Morocco.

Tickets to the garden party aren't cheap - they're available only to corporate hosts, with hospitality packages costing around £2,000 per table for gourmet dining, champagne and afternoon tea.

Hazlewood Castle is a four-star hotel and spa.

