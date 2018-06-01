Yorkshire charity appeals for donations to send to Yemen

A Yorkshire aid organisation is appealing for donations of supplies to support those caught up in conflict in Yemen.

Jubilee Outreach Yorkshire (JOY), based in Shipley, is planning to ship a container of medical supplies, food and clothing to the country to help those in need.

Items being collected in the warehouse.

But it is short on medical equipment for an eye clinic, dried baby food and packets of rice, and is urging people to come forward with donations.

Charity director Dr Kathy Tedd said: "It's a desperate situation and there are people starving.

"Food and medical supplies are always a top priority in a situation like this. You can manage bare foot, or without clean underwear but food and medicine, you need."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the charity on 01274 531999, visit its warehouse on Jubilee Way, Shipley or visit its shops on Westgate, Shipley or Main Street, Bingley.