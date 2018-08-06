Yorkshire company creates up to 50 new jobs

Award-winning housebuilder marks 50th anniversary with major recruitment drive.

A Yorkshire-based housebuilder is marking its 50th anniversary by creating 50 new jobs in the county.

The recruitment campaign will increase Beals directly-employed workforce to more'than 150 the highest level in the history of the business.

Award-winning Beal Homes has launched a major recruitment drive as it delivers a series of prestigious developments, including in the Fruit Market in Hull.

The family-owned company is aiming to hire up to 50 new staff by the end of 2018, with some new recruits having already joined.

Chairman and managing director Richard Beal said: “We’re looking for great people in a broad range of roles to come on board and contribute to our continuing growth.

“We want people who share our values of integrity, teamwork and innovation, our passion for delivering homes as unique as our customers and our commitment to

exceptional levels of customer service.

Construction opportunities include site manager, joiners, forklift operators,'bricklayers, plasterers, wall tilers, finishers/snaggers and labourers.

“If you’re looking for a successful local business where you can make a difference, develop your skills and fulfil your potential, get in touch.”

More staff than ever before

This year Beal marks 50 years of building high-quality homes in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and 2018 is set to be the company’s busiest yet.

The recruitment campaign will increase Beal’s directly-employed workforce to more than 150 – the highest level in the history of the business.

With several significant schemes already in progress, Beal launched Kings Vale, the latest phase of the company’s development of Kingswood Parks in Hull, earlier this

year.

More recently Beal unveiled another new project, The Paddocks in Hessle, East Yorkshire. Construction is also well under way on an in-demand residential development in Hull’s Fruit Market, featuring 105 mews-style homes arranged around four private courtyards.



Beal is working with Hull-based commercial property developer Wykeland Group in the Wykeland Beal joint venture to drive forward the regeneration of the Fruit Market and the residential development has attracted unprecedented demand, with almost half of the properties already sold.

Huge variety of roles

Now the East Yorkshire-based company is looking for talented candidates for a wide range of roles, both site and office-based. Construction opportunities include site manager, joiners, forklift operators, bricklayers, plasterers, wall tilers, finishers/snaggers and labourers. Head office-based roles include quantity surveyors, assistant quantity surveyors and sales executives.

In addition, Beal is also boosting its pipeline of emerging talent by opening up a wide range of apprenticeship opportunities.



Entry level positions are available in sales, the technical department and in the company’s unique Customer Selections Studio, as well as in a wide range of construction roles.



The site-based roles reflect the growing construction workload and also Beal’s focus on employing the majority of site-based staff directly. Construction director John Goodfellow said: “We have long-term sub-contractors but, primarily, we prefer to have a directly-employed construction workforce, which is unusual in the housebuilding industry and offers great job security.

“That means we can guarantee the highly-skilled people we need to deliver the quality of properties and exceptionally high standards of workmanship we expect and our customers choose us for.



“This is an opportunity for site workers to join a successful and growing, family-owned business that really cares for its people.

“You’ll work on prestigious developments in great locations, with good conditions on site and the best materials and products.

“More than anything else, we’re looking people who really care about doing a high-quality job. If you take pride in what you do, you’ll fit in at Beal.

“We want tradesmen and site personnel who really care about their work – people who do a proper job.”



Bespoke service

Phil Evenden is site manager at Beal’s flagship West Hill development in Willerby, East Yorkshire.

He joined the company almost three years ago after working for a major national housebuilder and then as a self-employed builder.



“When I came back into the industry I was looking for a company like Beal,” he said.



“I wasn’t interested in working for another volume housebuilder.



“The advantage of working for Beal is that decisions are made very quickly and you’re supported to get the job done. The directors are so approachable and involved.



“Another part of the appeal is that we offer our customers such a bespoke service. We don’t build identical units – every house is unique. It’s a challenge, but there’s a lot of pride and job satisfaction in delivering high-quality houses exactly to the customer’s specification that they will love living in.”



Find out more

Candidates for any of the listed job opportunities can apply through the company’s website by going to www.beal-homes.co.uk/careers



To get a taste of luxury city living visit beal-homes.co.uk/developments/fruit-market for more details on the Fruit Market development. Alternatively call the sales

team on 01482 323182.