Yorkshire consultancy set to double its headcount in London

​Engineering consultancy Sweco​ ​has relocated ​its London presence ​to new offices in Farringdon​ and​ plans to double its headcount in the capital to 50 over the next 12 months to deliver a strong pipeline of new work.​

​The Leeds-based firm ​​has grown employee numbers from five to 25 since opening its London presence in 2015​ as it gears up to support a raft of contract wins in the capital.

​It has recently been appointed to the Kent County Council consultant framework alongside similar appointments with Medway Council and Notting Hill Housing. The business has also secured engineering work for a major residential programme in Croydon.

Following the completion of major buildings projects, including Bloomberg’s new European Headquarters – the world’s most sustainable office building – the firm ​said​ it plans to boost market share in the capital.

The new office, on Farringdon Road, will provide a full range of multi-disciplinary services across buildings, transportation, energy, environment, asset management and water.

​Sweco UK's managing director​ Max Joy said: “We have experienced strong growth since launching our London office in 2015 and this expansion will provide us with greater capacity to deliver our current pipeline.

“While our buildings and transport planning teams are well established in the capital and continue to win large contracts for landmark developments, this move will help us take advantage of a significant opportunity to grow other areas of the business, particularly in environmental assessments, asset management and energy.”

Sweco consults on major projects nationwide via its network of 15 regional offices, with recent work including the Queensferry Crossing.

Other notable London projects include One Nine Elms, Wood Wharf, London Spire, a new restaurant quarter for Woolwich at Spray St and the regeneration of Mount Pleasant, including Mail Rail at the Postal Museum, next to the new London office.

Sweco ​said it ​plans and designs the communities and cities of the future. ​The firm said its work produces sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure and access to electricity and clean water.

​It has 14,500 employees in Europe​ and has carried out projects in 70 countries throughout the world.