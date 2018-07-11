Yorkshire could be hit by rain as we prepare for Tropical Storm Chris to end summer heatwave

Yorkshire could see some showers this afternoon as the UK prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Chris over the weekend.

READ MORE: Storm Chris threatens to end Britain’s heatwave with heavy rain and gales



Tropical Storm Chris is currently tracking the East Coast of the US and is set to cross the Atlantic to the UK

The Met Office are warning of the chance of some showers on Wednesday afternoon on what is set to be a cloudy day for long periods, with the outlook for later in the week including the chance of thunderstorms.

There is also the risk of heavy showers on Thursday with Storm Chris - the Tropical storm which has now been upgraded to a hurricane - set to batter the UK over the weekend and in the early part of next week.

Highs of 23 °C are predicted today (Wednesday) with cloud covering for the majority of the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A cloudy start for many, but it will brighten up during the morning with plenty of warm sunshine in the afternoon.

"Very isolated, light showers are possible late afternoon, but most places staying dry. A little cooler near the coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

Storm Chris could hit these shores and have an impact on the north of England and Scotland over the weekend, with the potential for heavy downpours and thundery showers caused by what will be an ex-hurricane by the time it hits the UK.

Yorkshire is now expected to see wet weather and showers over the next few days, including heavy showers on Thursday, whilst the Lake District and surrounding areas could see thunderstorms.

As we head into the weekend Met Office experts are warning over the chance of thunderstorms.

They added: "Sunny spells with scattered showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, Friday."