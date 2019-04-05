Yorkshire cricket hero Ryan Sidebottom signs up for fundraising evening in Leeds

Yorkshire cricket favourite Ryan Sidebottom has been announced as the latest star signing for one of the most eagerly-awaited events in the Leeds fundraising calendar.

Ryan has joined the line-up of famous names turning out for this year's Sporting Social evening, which is being held in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Appeal at the Queens Hotel.

Olympic legend Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was confirmed for the event earlier this year, with presentation duties due to be handled by TV's Clare Balding.

The guests will be speaking about their greatest career moments during the evening, which will raise vital funds for the appeal as it builds upon the legacy of the late Leeds cancer heroine Jane Tomlinson,

Ryan said: "Jane was an extraordinary lady who showed such remarkable courage and strength, achieving everything she did after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

“I’m thrilled and honoured that I can help support the Jane Tomlinson Appeal in carrying on her legacy to help children and people living with cancer.

“The Sporting Social promises to be a huge amount of fun and I’m already looking forward to it. I hope that lots of people will come and join us for a truly fantastic evening.”

Further big-name guests are due to be announced soon for the event, which is taking place on Friday, September 27.

The line-up for the 2018 edition of the Sporting Social included former Leeds United players Dominic Matteo and Danny Mills as well as Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, Paralympics golden girl Hannah Cockroft and boxing champ Johnny Nelson.

Jane, a mum-of-three from Rothwell, won admirers around the world as she raised nearly £2m for good causes by tackling marathons and a series of other endurance events while battling cancer. She died in 2007, aged 43.

Tickets for the Sporting Social are on sale now, priced £65 a head or £600 for a table of 10.

They include welcome reception drinks and a two-course dinner that will be devised and cooked by Leeds-based celebrity chef Matt Healy.

For more details, visit the sportingsocial2019.eventdesq.com website or e-mail katie@janetomlinsonappeal.com.