Yorkshire cricketers cook up a storm at Leeds restaurant

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club’s first team players and coaching staff took time out from winter nets to cook up some tasty treats at a Leeds city centre restaurant.

First team coach and former captain Andrew Gale joined more than a dozen players and coaches for a team bonding session at Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki on Belgrave Street yesterday afternoon.

Date: 30th November 2017. Picture Jame Hardisty. Members of Yorkshire�"s Cricket squad taking part in a team building Japanese cookery exercise against the chefs at a top Leeds restaurant Teppanyaki.

Players took their turn to try out cooking on a giant hot plate in front of customers at the restaurant.

Among Yorkshire cricketers taking part at yesterday’s event were Jack Brooks, Alex Lees, Andrew Hodd and Ben Coad.

Veteran bowler Steve Patterson, 34, who has played for Yorkshire sine he was 16-years-old, came up with the idea to get the players involved in non-cricket activities during the off-season.

He said: “I just wanted to do some team bonding. We do a lot of exercise based activities as part of our training so I looked at doing something a bit different.

“We have got quite a few young lads in our squad so I thought it would be a good opportunity form them to learn a few new skills and also have a bit of a laugh at the same time.

“We were cooking chicken, steak and egg fried rice.”

Marianne Banks, co-owner of Teppanyaki, said: “We don’t normally let the customers get involved with the cooking, but just on this one occasion the players had a go at cooking while the chefs were supervising.

“They did a really good job and seemed to really enjoy it. It is nice to be able to watch your food being cooked in front of you.”

- Teppanyaki is derived from ‘Teppan’ meaning iron hot plate and ‘Yaki’ which means to grill or fry.

Chefs at authentic Japanese restaurant Teppanyaki in Leeds city centre juggle and flip food using theatrical skills on a giant hot plate in front of customers.

The Japanese Tepanyaki restaurant was first opened on Belgrave Street in Leeds city centre in August 1993 and is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.

Sisters Marianne and Monica Banks, who are from Harrogate, have owned and run the restaurant since 2013.