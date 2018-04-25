Yorkshire Dales aims to draw in global tourists

A national Park which saw an upsurge in overseas visitors during the Tour de France is launching a drive to extend its tourist season by attracting more people from abroad.

Tourism businesses in the Yorkshire Dales have welcomed the initiative, saying the lack of visitors in the off-season was a concern. VisitEngland is funding nine National Park Authorities to develop new and easily bookable “immersive visitor experiences” to attract foreign tourists.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, which saw visitor numbers rise to 3.77m in 2016, said research had identified Australians, aged 35 to 55, and ‘mature experience seekers’ as key to the success of the recently launched National Parks Experience Collection.