Yorkshire Dales coldcase: Potential name for 'Thai bride' killed and dumped in stream

Cold case detectives investigating the mysterious death of a woman in the Dales have confirmed that a Thai family have come forward, believing it could be their relative.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed this week that while the case is ongoing a potential name for the woman has been received. She was discovered in 2004 near Pen-y-ghent, her half-naked body had been dumped into a stream.

It's believed that the woman was a 'Thai bride,' who came to the UK after marrying a local man. Tests carried out on her hair are believed to show that she lived in Lancashire or South Cumbria.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Cold Case Review Unit has received a name regarding the unknown South East Asian woman who was found dead on Pen-y-Ghent in 2004.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the woman."

It's believed that the woman was killed and later transported, possibly by a 4x4 vehicle, to the stream. She was found by walkers on the Pennine Way.

The family have said their relative married a man from the UK, and moved to England. They had not heard from her in 15 years.

An inquest was held in 2007, but an open verdict was recorded. A cause of death has not yet been established.

The police have published photographs of the woman, along with an artists impression.

If you have information call 101.