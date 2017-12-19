Yorkshire Dales members back council tax hike on second homes

A proposal to ask the Government to trial huge council tax hikes for second homes within the Yorkshire Dales National Park has received the backing of authority members.

As part of a radical new approach to protect the long-term viability of the park’s ageing communities and attract more young families, it is proposed that owners of second homes within the park are charged at least five times more than the current rate during a five-year pilot period.

The move would equate to an annual £8,500 tax bill for a Band D property.

Members of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority voted narrowly in favour, by 12 votes to nine and with one member abstaining, of the authority working with local councils to develop a specific proposal to government on second homes at a meeting today.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority believes that inflated tax bills would encourage some existing homes back into full occupancy, lead to fewer second home purchases and ensure that remaining second home owners make a similar socio-economic contribution to the area as permanent residents.

Initial talks with district and county councils yielded support for a tax hike in principle, but a final proposal will only be worked up to take to government if it has their full support.

Speaking after the meeting in Bainbridge this afternoon, Carl Lis, chairman of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said: “Second home owners do put money into the local economy by employing builders to do up their properties, and using local and retail services. But permanent residents would very likely contribute much more, and in any case, do we want the Dales to have a second homes economy? I think we can do much better than that.

“I recognise that the particular proposals about second homes are controversial. A number of members raised concerns today and we will take those into account in our forthcoming discussions with local authority partners. We need to show that we can get the detail right – and we now have the opportunity to do that.”

Richard Foster, who is both a member of the authority and leader of Craven District Council, said: “I am really pleased that the Authority has – in principle at least – thrown its weight behind the ‘attracting families’ initiative, which includes the second homes proposal.

“I really think the second homes proposal has a chance of success. We’ve got a long way to go, but I can realistically see the government giving approval. I hope we might have pricked the social consciences of those who leave their properties in the Dales empty for most of the year, but our central concern is not about them, it is about the viability of local communities.”

Fellow authority member Yvonne Peacock, who is leader of Richmondshire District Council, said: “A few years ago there were 70 children on the rolls of the school in Bainbridge where I live. Now the number is only 25. One of the reasons for that is undoubtedly that local families are priced out of the housing market – and the growth in second homes has played a big part in that.

“It is so important that we keep our communities vibrant and unfortunately there are simply too many second homes. But the second homes proposal is only one part of the jigsaw and I hope people can see that.”