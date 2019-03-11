Yorkshire date as Riverdance returns to UK for 25th anniversary tour

Riverdance will return to the UK with an updated show to mark its 25th anniversary.

The Irish dancing phenomenon, which has thrilled audiences worldwide since it opened in 1995, will visit 25 venues next year.

The show’s fancy footwork first appeared as the interval act at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin to great acclaim, before it was developed into a full-length show, changing the face of Irish dance and music.

READ MORE: Brand new Tina Turner show heads to Leeds - here’s how to buy tickets

To celebrate 25 years of toe-tapping, the show’s composer, Bill Whelan, has re-recorded his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have updated the show with new lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

The tour begins in Bournemouth on March 10 2020 and goes on to visit towns and cities including Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol, Cardiff and London.

Riverdance has been seen by more than 2.9 million people in the UK alone.