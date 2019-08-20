Yorkshire duo named in Walker Cup team

Two Yorkshire golfers have been selected in the Great Britain and Ireland team for this year’s Walker Cup.

Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of 2015 British Masters winner Matthew Fitzpatrick, has been listed in the 10-man team, while 16-year-old Ben Schmidt is first reserve.

The Yorkshiremen will join the team in the fight to reclaim the title from America after a 19-7 defeat in Los Angeles in 2017. The 47th edition of the Walker Cup will be played across September 7 and 8 at Hoylake, Liverpool.

In 2017, Fitzpatrick, from Hallamshire, Sheffield, won both the men’s and boys’ Yorkshire amateur titles, going one better than his brother, who lost by one hole in 2011.

The 20-year-old has gone on to represent Great Britain and Ireland boys team in the amateur Jacques Léglise Trophy match, and made his tour debut in 2018 at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

Discussing the team selection, captain, Craig Watson said: “It has been a very difficult decision to select 10 players for Great Britain and Ireland from a strong squad but we have been very impressed with the results of those we have picked and we believe they will give us the best chance of regaining the Cup against a strong American team. “The Walker Cup is a fantastic opportunity for those amateurs to demonstrate their talents on the big stage and it will be an experience that will remain with them for the rest of their lives.”

First reserve Schmidt, from Rotherham, is regarded as a teenage star in the making, and in June became the youngest winner of the Brabazon Trophy.