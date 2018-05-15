Yorkshire enjoying another scorching day - but will the spring sunshine last?

The sun is shining and the people of Yorkshire are making the most of the spring sunshine.

Will the warm weather continue for Yorkshire?

From lunchtime strolls through the cities to plans of barbecues when the working day is done, it feels as though spring is finally here to stay in the county.

But will it be around fro much longer?

Today is set to hit its warmest point from 2pm onward when highs of 21C are being predicted by the Met Office.

The temperature will begin to fall around 6pm - meaning there's time to enjoy some time outside after work or school.

Will the warm weather continue into the rest of the week?

The bad news is that it isn't predicted to be as warm again in Yorkshire for the remainder of the week, with the hottest week day set to be Friday.

The weekend does warm again with highs of 19C on Sunday, however, we are set to be covered by cloud for some of the day.

Saturday is set to be sunnier but not quite as warm, with highs of 18C.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is set to be cloudy for the majority of the day with highs of just 14C. The sun will make an appearance in late afternoon heading into the evening.

The Met Office website says: "Dry with sunshine becoming more prevalent through the day.

"Feeling cooler than Tuesday, with a brisk northerly wind.

"Maximum temperature 14 °C."

THURSDAY

Into Thursday and we are set for much of the same, with spells of sun early on but cloud moving in as the day draws on. Highs of 13C.

FRIDAY

The temperature starts to head in the right direction as we approach the weekend, with highs of 16C predicted.

We are also set for prolonged sunny spells throughout the day.

SATURDAY

The weekend is set to warm up again, but not quite hitting the highs of earlier in the week.

There will be sun for most of the day on Saturday and highs of 18C.

SUNDAY

Although the Met Office are predicting a cloudy day for the most part, the temperature will still be a warm 19C, meaning that we might be able to get out in the open air before heading back to work on Monday.