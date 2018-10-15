Yorkshire Evening Post Christmas carol service: Tickets available

Have your say

THE date has been set for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s traditional annual Christmas carol service.

All are welcome at the free event from 7pm on Tuesday December 6 at Leeds Minster.

Canon Sam Corley will conduct the service while the church choir and Yorkshire Evening Post brass band will provide festive tunes.

People attending the service are invited to bring a small toy or gift, labelled with the age and gender of who it is intended for.

The gifts will then be distributed to sick and under-privileged children in Leeds.

Tickets are free, but the YEP will be asking for a minimum £3.50 contribution on the door to be shared between Leeds Minster and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Half and Half Appeal.

For tickets, e mail customer.sales@jpress.co.uk or call 0333 2070743 between 3pm and 7pm and select option 4.