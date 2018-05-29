Yorkshire fertiliser mine would be big boost to economy, backers say

Chancellor Philip Hammond is being urged to get behind a fertiliser mine in Yorkshire which backers say could boost the UK economy by more than £2 billion a year.

However, environmental campaigners have expressed concern about damage the project could do to the North York Moors National Park.

The move comes as Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced a review of national parks and protected areas.

Sirius Minerals, which is in talks with the Infrastructure Projects Authority over a possible Treasury guarantee to form part of the scheme's financing, said a new report showed the economic potential of the project.

The firm said a survey of the project by consultants Quod that it commissioned suggested the scheme to extract a natural fertiliser called polyhalite would bring annual GDP contributions of £2.3 billion for the next 50 years, and support more than 1,000 high quality jobs.

Tory MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Robert Goodwill, said: "This project is a huge opportunity for the UK and sits at the heart of the Government's industrial strategy agenda."

Redcar's Labour MP Anna Turley, said the mining project was "great news", stating: "After the recent closure of the steelworks, new high-value jobs and large-scale supply chain opportunities will be a welcome boost."