Yorkshire fire crews called in to help with Saddleworth Moor operation

Three crews from West Yorkshire fire stations have been called to assist with the operation to extinguish the wildfire blaze at Saddleworth Moor.

The blaze, which has been declared a major incident, started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid Britain’s heatwave and has devastated land around Carrbrook.

Greater Manchester Police said 34 homes have been evacuated so far as strong winds drive the flames closer to residential areas.

Wildfire units from Keighly, Holmfirth and Todmorden fire stations and supporting pumps are joining the efforts.

Fire at Saddleworth Moor. PIC: Sean Quarmby/PA Wire

West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "Three wildfire units and supporting pumps have been mobilised from Keighley, Holmfirth and Todmorden fire stations to assist the firefighting operation on #SaddleworthMoor"