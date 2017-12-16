Yorkshire firefighters save a cat tangled in Christmas lights and give oxygen to a gecko and guinea pig

It's been a day of pet rescues for firefighters in Yorkshire who have gone to the aid of animals including a gecko, a guinea pig and a cat tangled in Christmas tree lights.

Firefighters in Humberside were first to respond shortly after 2am this morning to Hathersage Road in Hull to reports of a cat entangled in lights.

They freed the poor kitty using hand tools to cut the wires, leaving it in the care of its owner.

Later this morning North Yorkshire crews from Bedale and Northallerton were called to a blaze on Fitzalan Road, which caused damage to an aquarium cabinet and wall.

The aquarium cracked, firefighters said, the resulting water leak actually putting out the fire.

But firefighters helped at the scene, officers tweeted this morning, administering oxygen to a gecko and a guinea pig.