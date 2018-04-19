Yorkshire flour mill advertises for new miller for the first time in 20 years

The retirement of a professional miller has led to a 17th-century working museum recruiting a new artisan for the first time since 1998.

Worsbrough Mill, near Barnsley, has had a resident miller since 1625 and has produced flour since 1865.

The lucky candidate will continue the tradition of stone grinding flour using water power.

But the pool of applicants is small - there are only around 300 qualified millers still active in the country, based at the 40 remaining working water mills.

Worsbrough was restored in 1976 and opened as a museum, but continues to produce flour using grain sourced from organic farms. The attraction also had a country park and reservoir.

The mill's wheels draw water from the River Dove and the flour varieties are available to buy in the shop and tea room, as well as at local retailers.

The current miller, Richard Moss, had held the position for 20 years.

“The new miller will have the power of the mill at their fingertips, from the water, gears and energy, to the millstones themselves, bringing them into harmony to create flour. This is a fantastic opportunity to live and work in Barnsley, which is steeped in history and has some beautiful scenery and hidden treasures to explore.”

The museum's expansion plans including opening a new artisan bakery and learning centre.

Although management hope to recruit an experienced miller, they are also open to hearing from novices who are interested in learning an ancient trade.

The job is being advertised on Barnsley Council's website and applications are being accepted from tomorrow.