Yorkshire 'Four in a Bed' B&B with stunning rural views goes on the market

One of Yorkshire's most unique guesthouses is for sale.

The Edge, near Huddersfield, boasts a dramatic setting overlooking the hills of the Colne Valley, and has been run as boutique holiday accommodation since 2016.

The Edge

Its owner, former catalogue model and ski instructor John Whitworth, is selling the property and the business as he prepares to retire.

The B&B and function venue memorably appeared on the Channel Four show Four in a Bed, and is on the market with a guide price of £395,000 through Leeds-based agents Blacks Business Brokers.

Mr Whitworth, who hopes to convert a nearby livestock shed into a log cabin for his retirement, describes the single-storey property as 'shabby chic' and drew his inspiration from styles as diverse as Tudor hacienda, Tyrolean chalet, American ranch and English farmhouse.

The guesthouse has four en-suite rooms, a lounge/study area, a bar and function room with dancefloor and seating for 50 people, a kitchen and an owner's annexe.

The Edge

Outside there is a garden, picnic area and balcony with panoramic views. The business's website and booking system are included in the sale.

The Edge has an annual turnover of around £50,000 in lettings, but the bar and function room hire could be developed for additional income.

Shannon Forrester from Blacks said:

"This is a solidly trading business but a new owner could take advantage of the large seating area to make more of the events side of the operation. Offering evening meals would also open up a new potential revenue stream.

The Edge

"This is a unique property in a beautiful location just a mile from the M62 motorway and three miles from Huddersfield town centre. It's a perfect lifestyle business and offers a great opportunity for a new owner to come in and build on its reputation and client base."