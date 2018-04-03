Yorkshire grandmother who died after Edinburgh bin lorry collision named

A grandmother who died after being hit by a bin lorry has been named.

Known as “funky Gran” by her two grandchildren, Norah Beryl Poole was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Edinburgh on Friday. (March 30)

The 90-year-old from Sheffield, who went by her middle name, was involved in a collision with the vehicle on Piersfield Terrace, near to Northfield Broadway.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: “Beryl, Mum or Gran - was much loved by family and friends.

“She lived independently to the last, taking herself out most days, making full use of her free bus pass - Yorkshire lass that she was.

“There were longer trips abroad too, visiting further flung family. Her two grandchildren knew her as their ‘funky Gran’, often seen in bright rainbow shoes, sparkly jumper and jaunty cap.”

It added: “She was always good company, enjoying simple cafe trips where she’d re-tell her stories over a cappuccino and scone.

“We will all miss her greatly.”

Officers are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Those with information have been urged to contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1360 of March 30.