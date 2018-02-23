Yorkshire hotel named one of Britain's most romantic

A Yorkshire hotel has been shortlisted for three prestigious travel awards.

The Feversham Arms in Helmsley has impressed judges in the Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Readers' Travel Awards, who have named the hotel as a finalist in three categories.

It will bid for the Best Boutique Hotel, Best Spa and Wellness Hotel and Best Hotel for Romance titles.

Following its nomination, the venue had to impress a well-travelled judging panel before being announced as a finalist.

Public votes will now decide the winners.

The hotel's marketing manager Bobby Polkey said:

"We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in the Luxury Lifestyle Magazine awards – to have been nominated and then selected as finalists in three categories by the judging panel is just fantastic.

“We’re incredibly proud of both our hotel and spa offering here at the Feversham Arms and do hope the public will get behind us, cast their vote and show their support!”

To vote, visit www.luxurylifestylemag.co.uk/travelawards before June 10.