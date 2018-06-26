Yorkshire independent book shop's plea after it takes just £12.34 in a day

An independent book shop in Yorkshire has made a desperate plea for more custom - after taking just £12.34 in a day.

Imagined Things, inside the Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street, Harrogate, tweeted its followers yesterday after its 'worst day ever'.

The tweet has since been retweeted thousands of times and has attracted a huge number of comments from people who wish to support it and other independent book stores.

Imagined Things' tweet said: "We only took £12.34 today...if anyone was thinking about buying a book now would be a great time! Things have been tough recently - today the worst day ever. A card,a book,anything makes a huge difference to a small business like ours. We'd be very grateful for your support."

Comments from people who wished to show their support have been flooding in ever since.

PG1964 said: "This has inspired me to start buying from small businesses much more, stuff the online mega companies. Faceless and not real people. Will order a book very soon."

James added: "Nothing better than an hour or so looking around a bookshop with an arm full of books you can't decide on so you buy them all ha.. people will flock in, it's holiday book reading season."

The shop, which is currently setting up an online store, said it is able to order in any book people are seeking and they can usually arrive in store within one or two days. Local customers are encouraged to pop in but books can also be posted to people who live further away.

Independent book stores were celebrated earlier this month at the Independent Bookshop Week, which ran from June 16-23.

Author Robin Stevens said: ""Independent bookstores are literary heroes. They are staffed by booksellers who are articulate, enthusiastic and wildly passionate about reading, each of them ready to go far above and beyond what their job requires as a matter of course to ensure that they get their favourite stories into the hands of as many customers as possible. Their love and care helps create new generations of readers, and brings authors and their audiences together. They deserve to be celebrated every week of the year!"

Children's picture book writer and illustrator Chris Naylor-Ballesteros said: ""By far the best place to browse and buy a book is an independent bookshop. And a high street just isn't right without one. They rely on customers walking through the door rather than clicking on a screen and there's no nicer way to while away an hour or two deciding what to buy in these wonderful places."

