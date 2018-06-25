Yorkshire is the most politically disenfranchised region in England, polling suggests

Yorkshire people feel they have little or no influence over decisions in Westminster that affect their area, new research shows.

The study suggested Yorkshire and Humber is the joint most politically disenfranchised region in England, with 81 per cent saying people in their area had “not very much” or no influence over central Government decision-making.

The YouGov research for the Centre for Towns laid bare the disconnect, with 78 per cent of people in Yorkshire and Humber disagreeing with the idea that politicians in London represent the concerns of their area, the second highest score in England.

Tom Richmond: This is how Britain perceives Yorkshire – and why we must turn the dial on devolution



And the data strengthened the case for devolution in the region, with far more people (41 per cent) thinking more money should be raised and spent locally than supporting the current balance (12 per cent), while only 16 per cent though more should be raised and spent by Westminster.

The data also appeared to back widespread calls for Transport for the North to be given more power to run the region’s railways, with strong support for decisions on trains to be made either by devolved authorities or councils (64%).

The issue has been thrust to the top of the agenda by the misery suffered by Northern rail passengers in recent weeks, with unprecedented delays and cancellations following the botched introduction of new timetables on May 20.

'Devolve transport to the North': Watch The Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson tell ITV why change is needed



Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis’s backing of a “One Yorkshire” devolution deal also chimed with voters’ views, with regional identity far higher than the national average.

More people (32 per cent) in Yorkshire and Humber felt they identified most with their county than in any other region of the UK.

Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy, co-founder of Centre for Towns, said: “It should come as no surprise that Yorkshire has such a strong sense of regional identity.

“But what is particularly interesting about these findings is the significant support for moving decision-making powers closer to the communities whose lives they affect.

“Devolving powers away from Westminster and back to local authorities is hugely popular in regions with strong local identities like Yorkshire, and reflects the belief that our politicians and officials, often based hundreds of miles away, are often not best placed to make those decisions.

“This new data makes a strong case for empowering our local communities through a model of devolution that understands and values our local identities, maximising the assets and opportunities that our regions have to offer.”

‘Ruthless’ Jarvis will fight for One Yorkshire



Data expert Ian Warren, also a co-founder of Centre for Towns, said: “This new data shows the strength and depth of regional identity felt in Yorkshire. More so than any other region in England, Yorkshire not only displays an identity anchored in shared history and heritage, but also a clear understanding of where that identity comes from.

“Unlike other areas in the study, the ‘Yorkshire identity’ is consistently strong across the region, with people associating closely with key identifiers like a shared accent and a strong connection with the English countryside. The data also reveals a powerful sense of rivalry – in Yorkshire’s case, with Lancashire – with further deepens that sense of shared identity.”

:: YouGov surveyed 2,050 adults in Yorkshire and Humber between March 9 and 26.