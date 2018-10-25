Yorkshire killer could soon be released from jail

One of Yorkshire most notorious murderers could soon be released.

Craig Belcher attacked civilian police worker Kirsty Carver with a hammer at the garage where he worked as an attendant, and buried her body in a shallow grave at Spurn Point, in 1998.

Thousands joined a search for the missing 22-year-old 20 years ago

More than 3,000 people joined one of the biggest police searches ever seen in Britain to find the missing 22-year-old after her car was found abandoned near Willerby.

Police said there was no apparent motive for the horrific attack, but believed Belcher may have reacted violently when she rebuffed his advances.

The following year he was jailed for life, with a minimum tariff of 18 years.

Mr Justice Hooper told him: “You are an intelligent and cunning man. You are a convincing liar as well as a very dangerous one.”

The Parole Board said: “We can confirm the parole review of Craig Belcher has been referred to the Parole Board and is following standard processes.

“The job of the Parole Board is to determine if someone would represent a significant risk to the public after release.

“The panel will carefully look at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change.

"We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority.”