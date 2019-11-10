Yorkshire leagues: Hull fightback earns bonus point but Otley hold on for win

Otley climbed further up the National Two North table after securing a nail-biting 27-23 Yorkshire derby victory over Hull at Cross Green.

Winger Paul Petchey got the hosts off the mark in the second minute with a try which stand-off Ben Smith converted, but Hull hit back to lead 10-7 with their left winger Keane Naylor touching down and stand-off Simon Humberstone adding the conversion and a penalty.

Smith levelled for Otley with a penalty on 27 minutes, then shortly after half time he added another to put his side 13-10 ahead.

Full-back Josh Hall’s 52nd-minute try and the conversion from Smith put Otley into a 20-10 lead, and although Humberstone added two penalties for Hull they couldn’t catch their hosts.

Replacement Ben Steele had a 75th-minute try converted by Smith, and although Hull sub Michael Adlard scored late on it was only enough to secure a losing bonus point.

Huddersfield were narrow 32-31 winners over Stourbridge at Lockwood Park.

Tries from scrum-half Joel Hinchliffe, second row Nick Sharpe and hooker Liam Stapley, plus a conversion from full-back Will Milner, left Huddersfield 17-10 ahead at half time.

No 8 Richard Piper added a fourth try shortly after the break and Milner’s conversion made it 24-10, before Stourbridge pulled back a converted try.

Milner added a penalty on the hour mark, but the Midlands side pulled closer with a 63rd-minute converted try.

Right winger Kian Stewart added a fifth try for Huddersfield with four minutes left, and although Stourbridge were awarded a last-minute penalty try the Yorkshire outfit just held on for the win.

Wharfedale battled to a 24-19 victory over Hinckley and leap-frogged them in the process.

The Yorkshire side made a good start with right winger Rian Hamilton and full-back Harry Bullough touching down on five and 10 minutes, Jack Blakeney-Edwards converting once for a 12-0 lead.

Hinckley pulled back a converted try, but Hamilton found the try line once again and Blakeney-Edwards converted as Wharfedale took a 19-7 lead at the break.

Hinckley pulled back a second try but it wasn’t converted, and when second row Matt Speres touched down on 69 minutes the home side were 24-12 ahead.

A third try was converted for the Midlands side, but it was only enough to secure a losing bonus point with Wharfedale victorious.

Elsewhere, tries from Jack Redfern-Brown and Jamie Broadley weren’t enough to stop Sheffield Tigers losing out 19-18 at Tynedale, while Scunthorpe lost out 68-7 to high-flying Caldy.

Rotherham Titans slipped to a 28-16 home loss at the hands of Rams in National One.

After an early penalty from stand-off Sam Hollingsworth, the Berkshire visitors took the lead with a converted try on 13 minutes.

Hollingsworth added more penalties either side of a second Rams try as the scoreboard ticked over to 14-9, but the visitors ran in two more converted tries in the second half to lead 28-9.

The Titans added their first try with No 8 Anthony Maka’s effort being converted by Morgan Bunting, but it was only a consolation.

Meanwhile, Hull’s National One campaign continued to disappoint as they lost out 31-0 at Old Elthamians.

Harrogate’s North Premier league ambitions suffered a knock when they lost out at home 19-12 to league leaders Billingham.

Meanwhile, Sandal moved to fifth after winning 21-19 over Blackburn at home and closed the gap to the top few clubs.

Scarborough lead North One East after a 32-16 victory over Driffield, while York ran in eight tries on their way to a 52-6 win at struggling Huddersfield YMCA which leaves them third.