Yorkshire moorland pass named one of Britain's most dangerous winter roads

A mountain road in Ryedale with a gradient of over 33 per cent has been named one of the most seven treacherous winter routes in the country.

Rosedale Chimney Bank is the steepest road in England and is nicknamed the Chain Breaker by cyclists who use it.

Rosedale Chimney Bank

It runs between Rosedale Abbey and Hutton-le-Hole in the North York Moors and is 312 metres above sea level.

It features steep turns, cattle grids, switchbacks and a double hairpin - meaning chains and snow tyres are sometimes needed even in spring and summer. It is unsuitable for caravans and lorries.

The ascent is 1.47km long and the elevation gain is 175 metres.

It takes its name from an 100ft chimney which stood at an ironstone mine nearby. The mine closed in 1929, but the chimney remained until it was demolished in 1972.

During a snowy spell last winter, the driver of an animal feed truck took his vehicle up the pass - and ended up with a broken ankle when it toppled over.

Two Peak District routes, Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass, also made the list.