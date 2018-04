Have your say

The A1 motorway is currently closed near Leeds while emergency services deal with a crash.

It has happened between junctions 42 and 43 near Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police, the force's roads policing group and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

Highways England is also in attendance and say they are dealing with a collision involving a van and a car.

A spokespersonn said road users should follow the solid square symbol diversion from junction 42 via A63 and A656.