Yorkshire nostalgia: Minster bellringers bother the record books

Dateline: December 30, 1984: The bellringers of York Minster giving the new Dean of York, the Very Rev. John Southgate, a special welcome with a record four-hour peal.

Eight bellringers rang each of the eight largest of the cathedral’s 14 bells more than 5,000 times on the Saturday. It was the first time an eight-bell peal had been rung anywhere using such heavy bells - they weigh between 15 cwt and three tons each. The ringing master, Mr David Potter, said afterwards: “We may be applying for an entry in the Guinness Book of Records. We are extremely tired afterwards, but we were all pleased to have done it.”

The York Minster Society of Change-Ringers, which represents the bellringers, had a rule that a full peal of the Minster bells was only rung three times a year to keep disturbance to neighbours to a minimum.

In the picture are (left to right): Mrs. Christine Potter, Miss Chirstina Cooper, the Rev. Giles Galley, Mr. Graham Blackburn, Mr. Peter Sanderson, Mr. Timothy Bradley, Mr. Ian Campbell and Mr. Potter.

