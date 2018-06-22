Yorkshire nostalgia: Scarborough hotel destroyed by landslide in 1993

The Holbeck landslide, south of Scarborough in North Yorkshire, had to be evacuated after a massive landslide re-shaped part of the cliff face, dislodging over 1m cubic feet of soil.

The hotel, which was Scarborough’s only four-star establishment at that time, was partially demolished by the slide and it’s garden was completely gobbled up.

Joan Turner, joint owner of the company which ran Scarborough’s only four-star hotel, said: “We are devastated. It’s a nightmare. I was in the main lounge this morning and I could see the garden walls cracking in front of me. The windows were breaking and I was told to get out for my own safety.”

Husband Barry described the situation on June 4 as “pretty serious”, adding: “We had 50 yards of garden between us and the cliff, now we have 40.”