Yorkshire nostalgia: Scarborough hotel destroyed by landslide in 1993

Aerial pic of the site where Holbeck Hall once stood before slipping into the sea. See Ross Parry copy RPYSLIP : Large cracks have appeared on a seaside promenade close to where a hotel toppled into the sea over 20 years ago. A patch of land overlooking Scarborough's famous Spa conference centre has been fenced off and monitored by council workers in a bid to prevent parts of the Esplanade falling into the sea. A landslip in the North Yorkshire town in 1993 saw the historic wood-pannelled Holbeck Hall hotel tumble into the sea. Scarborough Borough Council has committed �1.87 million to protect land above the Spa in a bid to stablise the slopes behind the Spa as well as maintenance to the sea wall to stop "significant defects" and a plan to prevent "wave overtopping and landsliding". It comes as part of an overall �14 million plan funded by the Environment Agency and North Yorkshire County Council.
The Holbeck landslide, south of Scarborough in North Yorkshire, had to be evacuated after a massive landslide re-shaped part of the cliff face, dislodging over 1m cubic feet of soil.

The hotel, which was Scarborough’s only four-star establishment at that time, was partially demolished by the slide and it’s garden was completely gobbled up.

Joan Turner, joint owner of the company which ran Scarborough’s only four-star hotel, said: “We are devastated. It’s a nightmare. I was in the main lounge this morning and I could see the garden walls cracking in front of me. The windows were breaking and I was told to get out for my own safety.”

Husband Barry described the situation on June 4 as “pretty serious”, adding: “We had 50 yards of garden between us and the cliff, now we have 40.”