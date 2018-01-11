Yorkshire offices lead the way as DLA Piper named number one for deal volume

Global law firm DLA Piper has been ranked number one in Europe for deal volumes for the fifth consecutive year with its Yorkshire operations involved in more than 80 deals in 2017 alone.

According to Mergermarket’s league tables DLA Piper was involved in more than 550 transactions worldwide valued at approximately $102 billion.

Regional highlights included acting for Leeds based Q Hotels on its sale which was the largest UK hotel deal in 2017 and acting for Newell Brands on the US$1.95 billion sale of its tool business to Stanley Black & Decker.

It is the fifth consecutive year that DLA has been named number one for deals in Europe and the eighth consecutive year as number one for deal volume in the United Kingdom.

For the first time the firm was ranked number one for deal volume in France and the Nordics, and also retained its number one ranking for Private Equity for combined buyouts and exits across Europe.

DLA Piper also retained its top four ranking for overall deal volume in the United States.

In Russia, the firm was ranked the second top firm for deal volume, and in Italy it was ranked number four for deal value with transactions worth approximately US$35 billion.

Corporate heads Andrew Davies and Richard May commented: “This is fantastic recognition of our market leading position and a reflection of the work we are doing with our clients globally, in the UK and in Yorkshire.

“The knowledge we gain across all these transactions gives us unique market perspective and we work hard to ensure that we share our insights with our clients to help them achieve their desired outcomes.

“The market remained buoyant throughout 2017 and with a strong pipeline we look forward to helping our new and existing clients throughout 2018.”

DLA Piper can trace its roots in Yorkshire back to the 1760s and its current guise dates to 2005 following a series of mergers.