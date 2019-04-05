Yorkshire paedophile sentenced to life for raping two-year-old girl and sharing the photos was planning attack on second toddler

Have your say

A man who took photographs of himself raping a two-year-old girl and was planning to attack another child has been jailed for life.

Judge Mark Bury said the 19 offences committed by Asda worker Terry Coneyworth, 31, "plumbed the depths of human depravity."

Hull Crown Court heard distressing details of the offences and how Coneyworth shared images with a paedophile in the United States, whose handle was "babygirlloverjohnsmith."

In conversations with the paedophile, Coneyworth, of Derwent Avenue, Hull, spoke about another baby he planned to abuse.

Detective Constable Gregg Anderson, from Humberside Police said they were "extremely glad that we stopped him when we did and prevented the possible abuse of other children."

Sentencing at Hull Crown Court Judge Bury said his crimes were of the "upmost severity justifying the sentence of last resort."

He will have to serve at least eight years before being considered for parole.

The Judge said it was a "grotesque breach of trust", adding: "She was abused on multiple occasions she was a very young girl."

Coneyworth’s sick offences came to light in November 2018, when the National Crime Agency alerted the specialist officers that someone at an address in Hull was thought to have taken indecent photographs of a child and uploaded them to a website.

Police traced the address and established the photos had been taken there.

Coneyworth was arrested, his computer equipment and phone were seized and he was later remanded into custody.

Forensic examination of his devices not only uncovered the images but evidence of the online chat where Coneyworth talked about raping and sexually assaulting his young victim.

Detective Constable Gregg Anderson said: “Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of Coneyworth’s abuse of his young victim and the potential danger he posed to others.

“He committed the most serious sexual offences against an extremely young girl and I believe that had we not caught him when we did, he would have continued with his depraved actions.”

On December 21 he appeared at Hull Crown Court, where he admitted:

Rape of a child under the age of 13

Five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13

Three counts of taking indecent photographs of a child

Six counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child

Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child

Possession of extreme pornography.