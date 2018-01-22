Yorkshire pet owners warned to be vigilant after fresh outbreak of deadly dog disease Alabama Rot

Pet owners have been warned to be vigilant after fresh reports of an outbreak of deadly dog disease Alabama Rot.

Alabama Rot was first found in the UK in 2012 and since then 100 dogs are thought to have died as a result.

Alabama Rot is hard to treat and the exact cause is unknown.

According to Vets4Pets, which is tracking the disease's spread, only about 30% of dogs survive once diagnosed with the condition.

There have been several confirmed cases in Leeds and one in Ripon, according to Vets4Pets.

Although the cause is unknown, one theory is that dogs can pick up the disease from mud.

What is Alabama Rot?

The scientific term is cutaneous and renal glomerular vaculopathy (CRGV). The condition can affect any age or breed.

What are the symptoms of Alabama Rot?

Alabama Rot is a flesh-eating condition in dogs. The first sign is often a sore on the skin, usually under their elbow or knee. The skin can become red and the sore can look like an open ulcer.

After just a few days, the dog will start showing signs of kidney failure. Symptoms can include extreme fatigue, vomiting and a loss of appetite. =

Can I prevent my dog from getting it?

Many vets think dogs can pick up the infection through mud on their paws and legs, so to be extra vigilant, clean any wet and muddy areas on a dog's body after a walk.

Can vets treat Alabama Rot?

Vets say there is a chance of survival of if Alabama Rot is diagnosed early. They will first treat skin sores and kidney failure, but could refer your pet to a specialist hospital.