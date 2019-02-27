Yorkshire police issue warning to parents over Momo challenge - what you should do now

South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to parents as the Momo challenge resurfaces online.

The force shared the advice on Facebook on Wednesday, describing Momo as a "sinister challenge".

The Momo Challenge features a disturbing image of a girl with bulging eyes and a crooked smile.

This image has now begun to pop-up in the middle of child-orientated YouTube videos such as Peppa Pig.

The doll purportedly encourages them to add a contact on WhatsApp who then sends them violent images and dares.

The children are then encouraged to self-harm, with deaths in Columbia, Argentina and India already reportedly linked to the challenge.

Police in Rotherham said: "Momo is a sinister 'challenge' that has been around for some time. It has recently resurfaced and once again has come to the attention of schools and children across the country.

"Momo has been heavily linked with apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and YouTube Kids."



Here's how to protect your children:

The force offered the following advice to parents from National Safety Online.

Tell them it's not real

Like any urban legend or horror story, this can frighten children. It is important to reassure your child that Momo is not a real person and cannot harm them.

Be present and talk regularly with your child

Be there when your child is online. This will give you a better understanding of what they are looking at and offer space to discuss the material. This will help your child to feel confident to come with you over distressing things they have seen online.

Device settings and parental controls

Make sure that parental controls are set up for all devices at home to help restrict what your child can see. On YouTube turn off 'autoplay' so that children can only watch what they have directly clicked on.

Peer Pressure

Regardless of how scary a trend may seems, if it's popular then children may be tempted to join in. Encourage your child to talk to you about anything they're unsure of and reiterate the importance of not succumbing to peer pressure.

Real or hoax?

Check the validity of everything you see online and be mindful things you share that aren't real may cause unnecessary worry.

Report and block

People can find ways to get around parental controls so you should always flag distressing content as well as blocking the account/ contents so your child can't view it again.

Further support

Speak to the safeguarding lead at your child's school. Make sure your child knows that if they have seen something distressing to go to trusted adults or call Childline on 0800 1111.