Yorkshire police officer sacked for threatening nightclub doorman

A police officer who drunkenly used seemingly racist language to threaten a Polish doorman has been dismissed with immediate effect.

A Humberside Police misconduct panel heard how Mark Baird drank so heavily that he could not remember threatening the doorman outside Tofts bar in Hull on November 8 last year, having been refused entry.

Mr Baird - who was off duty at the time of the offence - listened as he was dismissed from the force during the hearing at the old Goole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The panel heard on Wednesday how the then police constable told the doorman "I'm going to smash your head in" after being refused entry to the bar, the BBC reported.

In addition, Mr Baird supposedly told the "scared" bouncer to "speak English", before mimicking his accent and claiming it's "because of people like you that I can't get in".

On Thursday, he was told that although he had not committed a criminal offence, his actions were criminal in nature and undermined the force's efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Simon Mallett, chairman of the panel, told Mr Baird: "The doorman felt threatened, and feared for his own safety. He thought that he was going to be attacked.

"The public expects their police officers to act appropriately and not engage in criminal acts."

Mr Baird apologised and admitted that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct, but denied being deliberately racist.

However, he was told that his actions were wholly inappropriate and amounted to racist language.

The hearing was told how Mr Baird had been an exemplary officer up until the misconduct, and had been an example to less experienced officers.

"He is respected by his own colleagues and has made a large contribution to the force", Mr Mallet said.

"The panel has concluded that the officer's conduct was so serious that only dismissal will be appropriate.

"The officer will therefore be dismissed with immediate effect."

Once he is served notice, Mr Baird will have seven days to appeal against the decision.

Following the hearing, Detective Superintendent Matthew Baldwin, of Humberside Police, said Mr Baird's actions fell well below the standard expected from officers.

He added: "His actions were not acceptable and, as soon as the allegations came to light, he was removed from front line duties to allow us to carry out a full investigation into the circumstances."