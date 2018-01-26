Yorkshire police station cat has owners - but 'refuses to go home'

Have your say

Adorable police cat Oscar has captured the hearts of his social media fans.

The moggy has taken up residence in Holmfirth police station after being traumatised following a road accident - but there's a twist in this TAIL.

The cute puss actually has owners - but prefers the cop shop instead!

Oscar was hit by a car outside the police base on Huddersfield Road, and needed an operation. He has since refused to return to his home, and now has a bed at the nick and is cared for by officers.

His popular Twitter account @stationmoggy is curated by a cat-loving PCSO called Karen Giwisser.

Oscar, a Huddersfield Town fan, has been pictured checking emails, relaxing on a police uniform jacket and patrolling the perimeter of the station.

The staff feed him and have provided him with a cosy new bed.

His owners are aware of his wanderings, and know where to find him if he isn't in their garden.

His presence apparently boosts staff morale - we're not surprised!