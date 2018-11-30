Yorkshire Post readers can quiz Theresa May on her Brexit deal

It's the topic that's dominating the national news agenda - and now readers of The Yorkshire Post have been offered a chance to question the Prime Minister about the UK's departure from the European Union.

Theresa May has offered to take questions from the newspaper's readers about Brexit and how it will affect the lives of people in Yorkshire.

Questions can be submitted by email at yp.editor@jpimedia.co.uk or via social media with a deadline of 10.30am on Monday and eight will be selected to be sent to 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister's responses will run in The Yorkshire Post next week.

Mrs May has this week been touring all parts of the UK to promote her Brexit deal to voters ahead of the crucial House of Commons vote on December 11.

She has also agreed to take part in a televised Brexit debate two days before the Commons vote.

Though government analysis has said all versions of Brexit will bring about a fall in the nation's gross domestic product, the Prime Minister insisted this week that the deal agreed this month with European leaders is "the best deal available for jobs and our economy".

The UK's departure from the EU, the result of the historic referendum held in 2016, has been described as the greatest constitutional change since the war.

All but three of the region's local authority areas, Leeds, Harrogate and York, voted in favour of leaving the European Union, and overall the region voted to leave 58-42.

