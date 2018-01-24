Yorkshire project management firm completes Legoland Discovery Centre

A YORKSHIRE project management firm has completed the shell of a new Legoland discovery centre.

The Leeds office of Projex Building Solutions played a large part in handing over the £7m attraction to Merlin Entertainments, owner of the Legoland brand, which will now be fitted out ahead of its planned opening at the Arena Birmingham in time for the school summer holidays.

There are six Legoland theme parks, including in Windsor, Germany and Florida, and discovery centres in Germany, Toronto, Istanbul, Osaka, Tokyo and six in the US.

It is thought the centre would be similar to the Legoland discovery centre at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester.

The new centre will enable children to step into a giant box of LEGO bricks and will include 10 themed Lego playzones, a build and test area, two themed rides and a 4D cinema.

It will have more than three million Lego bricks, with 421,000 being used to create a Miniland packed with local landmarks.

Projex, which was founded in 2008 and now employs nearly 50 people across its three offices in Leeds, Solihull and London, has provided project management, employer’s agent, cost consultancy/QS and building consultancy services on the scheme.