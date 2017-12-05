Yorkshire projects bid for share of £15m regeneration cash

Four projects from across Yorkshire are among 11 bids vying for a share of a new £15m fund to create a lasting legacy from The Great Exhibition of the North 2018.

Leeds City Region, the Humber, Sheffield City Region, and York and North Yorkshire and East Riding have all submitted bids to the Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund, which will make grants of up to £4m available to support major projects tied to next year’s exhibition, jointly hosted by Gateshead and Newcastle.

The bids include plans to transform the former Bradford Odeon cinema into a 4,000-capacity live music and entertainment venue, and an attempt to create the world’s biggest digital artwork, using the Humber Bridge as a canvas on which to install more than 70,000 individually controllable LED lights.

Sheffield’s bid would go towards supporting Onwards and Upwards, an ambitious public art project comprised of a mile-long trail of four 90ft red-brick chimneys to replace the iconic, and now demolished, Tinsley cooling towers.

The fourth Yorkshire bid is for funding to create landmark light installations in six key locations along the coast.

Karen Bradley, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “These hugely exciting bids demonstrate the scale of cultural ambition across the region, and reflect the great diversity of Northern towns and cities.”

The successful projects will be announced next March.