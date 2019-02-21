Construction firm Morgan Sindall has reported record results for 2018, boosted by contract wins in Yorkshire.

Morgan Sindall Construction won a competitive tender to build a £60m motorway service station on the outskirts of Leeds for specialist developer Extra MSA Group.

The firm said the innovative design will feature exposed long span glulam timber beams with a "living green roof" to blend in with the natural landscape.

It reported good progress on the construction of the £30m Barbara Hepworth Building at the University of Huddersfield and said a striking cantilever section is now in place. The project is on track to complete for the start of the 2019 academic year.

Morgan Sindall Group ​reported record profits for the full year to December ​31. Pre-tax profit rose 23 per cent to £82m and revenue rose 6 per cent to £2​.​9​7bn.

​The g​roup reported a committed order book of £3.6​bn and a regeneration and​ ​development pipeline of £3.1​bn.

Pat Boyle, ​m​anaging ​d​irector for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The past 12 months​ ​have proven to be a positive year for Morgan Sindall Construction, as we continue to focus​ ​on our customers’ needs and deliver a variety of complex projects across the country.

​"​Fundamental to our purpose is to deliver inspirational buildings where people live, learn and​ ​work; play, care and create - from public sector facilities to private sector developments, our​ ​projects aim to deliver exceptional customer experiences and life-enhancing outcomes.”

T​he group' Leeds-based homes specialist Lovell built more than 2,500 homes across England, Scotland and Wales ​in 2018, ​ranging​ ​from new-build​, ​open market homes, private rented sector housing and affordable homes to​ ​large-scale refurbishment and housing-led regeneration programmes.

Major projects in Yorkshire include​ ​Willow Grange, Doncaster Lakeside​, which is​ a £30​m waterside​,​ residential development in​ ​Doncaster. Construction has begun on 147 two, three and four​ ​bedroom homes, nearly all of which will be for open market sale.

​Lovell is working on the £9.3​m latest phase of a large-scale housing regeneration programme in Hull​, ​which will provide nearly 800 new homes in the city’s Ings area. The current phase will​ ​create 64 homes for sale for Compendium Living (a joint venture between Lovell and the​ ​Riverside Group) and four bungalows for Together Housing.