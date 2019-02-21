Yorkshire projects boost record results for Morgan Sindall

Construction firm Morgan Sindall has reported record results for 2018, boosted by contract wins in Yorkshire.
Morgan Sindall Construction won a competitive tender to build a £60m motorway service station on the outskirts of Leeds for specialist developer Extra MSA Group.
The firm said the innovative design will feature exposed long span glulam timber beams with a "living green roof" to blend in with the natural landscape.
It reported good progress on the construction of the £30m Barbara Hepworth Building at the University of Huddersfield and said a striking cantilever section is now in place. The project is on track to complete for the start of the 2019 academic year.
Morgan Sindall Group reported record profits for the full year to December 31. Pre-tax profit rose 23 per cent to £82m and revenue rose 6 per cent to £2.97bn.
The group reported a committed order book of £3.6bn and a regeneration and development pipeline of £3.1bn.
Pat Boyle, managing director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The past 12 months have proven to be a positive year for Morgan Sindall Construction, as we continue to focus on our customers’ needs and deliver a variety of complex projects across the country.
"Fundamental to our purpose is to deliver inspirational buildings where people live, learn and work; play, care and create - from public sector facilities to private sector developments, our projects aim to deliver exceptional customer experiences and life-enhancing outcomes.”
The group' Leeds-based homes specialist Lovell built more than 2,500 homes across England, Scotland and Wales in 2018, ranging from new-build, open market homes, private rented sector housing and affordable homes to large-scale refurbishment and housing-led regeneration programmes.
Major projects in Yorkshire include Willow Grange, Doncaster Lakeside, which is a £30m waterside, residential development in Doncaster. Construction has begun on 147 two, three and four bedroom homes, nearly all of which will be for open market sale.
Lovell is working on the £9.3m latest phase of a large-scale housing regeneration programme in Hull, which will provide nearly 800 new homes in the city’s Ings area. The current phase will create 64 homes for sale for Compendium Living (a joint venture between Lovell and the Riverside Group) and four bungalows for Together Housing.