Yorkshire protesters travel to London for People's Vote march

Yorkshire was out in force at the People's Vote march in London and many protesters came armed with their own banners and placards.

At least 670,000 people turned out for the march, organisers have claimed, and the Yorkshire Post caught up with a number of protesters who made their way down to London last week so they could voice their demand for a referendum on the final deal.

North Yorkshire representatives were out in force

There were people from all walks of life, from Scarborough and Leeds, Harrogate and Sheffield, Hull and Doncaster.

Many Yorkshire attendees commented how peaceful, calm and polite the march was. There were huge bottlenecks as protesters marched on Parliament, yet there was no jostling. Elderly people on crutches and people with young children were prioritised. One man was walking backwards taking a photo and fell over a bollard. Everyone around him rushed to his rescue, helping him up.

There was the odd bump as protesters were herded together, but people were swift to apologise. It was good natured, joyous and hopeful.

Many people could only get as far as Trafalgar Square as they couldn't go any further forward as there were hundreds of thousands of people in front and hundreds of thousands behind them. No-one seemed to mind, saying they would rather have a huge turnout, even if it meant they missed the speeches.

It was a calm, collected, albeit vocal protest, and a number of Yorkshire attendees commented that it was "a very British march".

One couple from Harrogate, who were in their 60s, said this was their first ever march.

"We are not political," said the husband.

"But we can't sit back while our children and grandchildren see their future ruined," he told the Yorkshire Post.

There were reports of a handful of UKIP supporters heckling protesters, but this was an isolated incident.

Founder of Leave Means Leave Richard Tice told the BBC: "This is a march by people who are basically losers.

“They lost the vote in 2016. They then lost again in 2017. They think they know more than the 17.4 million people who voted to take back our laws, trade and borders."

A pro-Brexit "Leave Means Leave" event also took place in Harrogate, attended by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, Labour MP Kate Hoey and Conservative MP Owen Paterson. It is understood the event attracted 1,200 people.