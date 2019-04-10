Yorkshire residents more likely to tell their pet they love them than their family

They are just three simple words, however new research suggests Yorkshire folk haven’t told their mum, dad, siblings or grandparents that they love them in the last year - but they will tell their pet

Yorkshire residents are more likely to tell their pet 'I love you' than their parents, with just 15 per cent telling their mothers how they feel about them, and just one in ten saying 'I love you' to their father.

But more than a quarter, 26 per cent, have told their pet they love in the last week.

Only partners score higher, with 55 per cent having told our partner in the last seven days

The findings have been revealed in a new poll for parcel firm Hermes, and they say the results show that feelings of embarrassment and worrying we’ll sound ‘cheesy’ are holding us back .

The top reasons for not telling people that we love them are ‘it’s just not what we say’ (29 per cent) and feeling embarrassed/awkward (16 per cent).

The research also suggests that Yorkshire residents are more comfortable being shown that they are loved than being told. Being sent a gift with personal meaning has been revealed as Yorkshire’s favourite way to be shown that they are loved, followed by being cooked our favourite meal and being made a cup of tea.

“It feels like such a shame that many of us struggle to open up and tell those around us just how much we love them,” saidClaire Phelan, Head of Hermes Send. “However, as the saying goes, actions speak louder than words and there are so many other ways to show how much we care than simply saying so.

“Our research shows that being sent a personal gift is Brits’ favourite way of being shown love and yet the survey reveals that very few people actually go to the trouble of doing that. Putting together a thoughtful present for someone you love is a great way to show you care."