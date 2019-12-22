Yorkshire rugby team win match after being 11 points down with two minutes to go and only 13 men on the pitch

Have your say

It's not over till it's over.

But an amateur Yorkshire rugby union team pulled out an incredible last-minute win that seemed impossible a few minutes from full-time.

Doncaster Phoenix hosted visitors Paviors, from Nottingham, on Saturday in their Midlands Premier Division clash.

At half-time the score was close, with the home side trailing 22-26.

But in the second half the visitors pulled clear and at one stage led 29-40.

Doncaster had one player red carded and another sent to the sin bin as the game entered its final stages, and played on with just 13 men.

With seven minutes remaining, Phoenix trailed by eleven points, needing two tries and at least one conversion to win.

They immediately scored a try in the corner, and sensationally won the match when they were awarded a penalty try in the final two minutes.

Phoenix are the amateur arm of professional Championship club Doncaster Knights, and several former professionals have gone on to play for the club immediately after retiring.