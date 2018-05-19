Yorkshire’s favourite pub shortlist revealed - now vote for your winner

A RECORD number of pubs are going head to head in the final of this year’s Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition after the public nominated almost 800 for the top award.

The final line-up is the biggest it’s ever been with 18 pubs shortlisted in the 2018 competition, which is run by Welcome to Yorkshire in partnership with the Yorkshire Post.

Members of the public cast around 8,000 votes after they were invited to vote for their favourite pubs across Yorkshire.

The nominated pubs were whittled down to a shortlist, which has now been revealed.

It includes two former winners – The Carpenters Arms in Felixkirk and Shibden Mill Inn in Halifax.

The shortlist also includes hopefuls from across all four corners of Yorkshire including The Huntsman in Thurlstone, The Old Star in Kilham, Marine Bar in Bridlington and The Brown Cow in Bingley.

Voting is now open again so the public can pick their winner in this year’s competition.

The pub with the most votes will be revealed at a special presentation at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, July 10.

Every pub which makes it into the top 30 will be included in the Welcome to Yorkshire Ale Trail publication.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “For another year we’ve had a huge response to our competition – record numbers of people have voted and shown their support for Yorkshire’s fantastic pubs.

“It’s also interesting that the voting has revealed a real renaissance in Yorkshire breweries.

“Good luck to all the finalists. To make it to the final when the public have nominated almost 800 pubs is a huge achievement.

“I look forward to finding out who the public has voted as the winner of this coveted title.”

Last year 18,500 people voted in the competition, in which The White Swan in Ampleforth was declared the winner at Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

The Royal Oak in Ripon came second and The Carpenter’s Arms in Felixkirk, a previous winner of the competition, came third.

Simon Parker, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the pub trade, bought The White Swan in 2016 and had only been behind the bar for 14 months when his pub was named as the region’s favourite at the 159th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate last summer.

He was presented the award at the show by celebrity chef Brian Turner and on winning the competition, Mr Parker accepted the accolade on behalf of his newly assembled team of staff.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “It is simply all about your staff.”

The White Swan has also been finalist in Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Awards and the Flavours of Herriot Awards.

The Royal Oak in Ripon, a lovingly renovated 18th century coaching inn, came second in last year’s competition and in doing so topped the third placed finish it had achieved in 2015.

This year is owner Adrian Sykes’ fifth year at the helm and the pub’s general manager, Kathryn Rand, said that they hoped to be in with a chance of finally clinch top spot this time around.

Vote for your favourite Yorkshire pub here: https://www.yorkshire.com/pub