Yorkshire’s independent shops walk off with awards

Independent retailers in Yorkshire have won a clutch of awards in the Farm Shop and Deli awards - including Greengrocer of the Year - for the second year running.

Customers were bringing in bottles of Champagne to Rafters in Driffield to celebrate. Owner Andy Rafter said: “There’s no way we thought we’d win again. It’s great for the town.”

The shop now employs 24 people and is the only greengrocers left. It sells artisan products and has four full-time florists. “We listen to the customers,” said Mr Rafter. “We are not a big faceless company.”

Local Shop of the Year went to Fink of Boroughbridge, which prides itself on a “very eclectic” range of stock. Owner Hugh Fink has poured heart and soul into the business since opening four-and-a-half years ago. “We really focus on providing something different, that’s not in other shops.” Meanwhile Cheesemonger of the Year went to The Courtyard Dairy, Austwick and Online Business of the Year to Farmison & Co, of Ripon.