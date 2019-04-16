Yorkshire's Jeremy Clarkson gets emotional about his upbringing on The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson has emotionally opened up about his Yorkshire upbringing in a video for car show The Grand Tour.

In the video, he stands outside his old school in South Yorkshire - - the private Hill House School in Doncaster.

His parents were able to send him there after they started to sell stuffed Paddington bears.

He becomes emotional as he relives the memories he has of Yorkshire.

Clarkson, now 59, describes the first time he saw a Cortina 1600E in amber gold outside the gates of his old school.

To his surprise, the person sat in the car was his dad, Edward Clarkson

He said of the time: "It was beautiful and wonderous and exciting beyond words" and described how his knees actually buckled

As he recalled the memory, he described hairs standing up on the back of his neck just as they did 50 years.

He said he gave his dad a huge hug because he was so proud of him for having the E car.

Edward died in 1994 and his mother, Shirley, in 2014.

Clarkson is known for appearing on car shows Top Gear and later The Grand Tour.

The final episode of The Grand Tour aired on Friday, April 12 but the trio (Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May) will be returning for special episiodes.