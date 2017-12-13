Yorkshire seaside resort’s sporting excellence plan signals ‘the start of a new legacy’

Council leaders have unveiled ambitious plans to transform a Yorkshire seaside resort into a centre for sporting excellence, signalling “the start of a new legacy”.

A collaboration between property developer Broadland Properties Ltd, independent school Scarborough College and Scarborough Borough Council will lead to the development of an international competition-standard athletics track on the former Bramcote School playing fields, as well as six state-of-the-art tennis courts and bowling facilities nearby.

Broadland Properties has been announced as the council’s preferred bidder to redevelop the authority’s old sports centre site on Filey Road for housing.

But it has also committed to developing facilities for athletics and tennis on the other two sites as part of its investment proposals.

Scarborough Borough Council will help the provision of new bowling facilities next to the tennis courts.

Coun Derek Bastiman, leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: “We have been in competitive dialogue about these hugely ambitious plans for many months, but due to the stringent procurement process we have been unable to go public with them until now.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Broadland Properties and Scarborough College on the plans, which signal the start of a new legacy for sporting excellence in Scarborough.”

A “low density development of high quality executive housing sensitive to the needs of the local conservation area” is proposed for the land on which the old sports centre and bowling green are currently located.

The council says it is confident that the development will satisfy the need for modern luxury homes in the area, which will encourage senior professionals connected to the potash, offshore wind and other emerging industries, to relocate to the area.

The new, state-of-the-art bowling facilities proposed for land between Deepdale Avenue and College Lane, which is owned by the council but managed by Scarborough College, will provide a new home for Scarborough South Cliff Bowls Club, a short walk from the current outdated facilities. The new tennis courts will be constructed to national competition standard and will transform the provision of tennis facilities in the borough, according to the council. The courts and the athletics track planned for the former Bramcote School playing fields site will enhance sporting facilities for Scarborough College and its students, the authority added.

The sites will also be accessible for use by the local community and visiting groups.

Peter Wilkinson, chairman of Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said: “This represents a paradigm shift for sporting provision in our wonderful town, and in recognising Scarborough’s place on the world stage, the provision of high quality homes is imperative to meet the housing demand that future economic growth in the area will inevitably bring.”

No final decisions have been taken over the developments, which will all be subject to planning permission.

Meanwhile, Scarborough Borough Council has revealed that the project to demolish the resort’s Futurist theatre will get underway by the beginning of March 2018.