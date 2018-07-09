Yorkshire set for brief heatwave break

A cloudy day is set to provide some respite from the beating hot heatwave the country is currently in the midst of.

Will it be warm in Yorkshire?

Although temperatures are still set to be high, a covering of cloud for the majority of the day could make it feel cooler than it actually is.

Highs of 21 °C are nothing to grumble about though as the muggy feel looks set to continue.

There is a chance of isolated showers in some parts, but no rain is currently predicted over Yorkshire.

A Met Office spokesperson said about today's weather forecast: "Rather cloudy at times, more especially towards the coast, however there will be sunny spells for most as well. Perhaps an isolated light shower over the hills, otherwise predominantly dry.

"Feeling noticeably cooler, especially along the coast with onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 21 °C."

Moving on to tonight, and we're expecting another clear and dry evening, with minimum temperatures of 12 °C.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "It will be dry with clear spells and patchy amounts of cloud. Winds light to moderate from the north or northeast. Minimum temperature 12 °C