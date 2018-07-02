Yorkshire set to bask in another week of high temperatures and glorious sunshine

What a summer this is turning out to be.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The cold snap and snow showers of late February and early March seem a distant memory as the UK goes through one of the longest, driest heatwaves of recent times.

There's been glorious scenes from across Yorkshire as carnivals, shows and summer events all show what this county is about.

And the good news is, it's set to continue for another week.

That's right, the Met Office is predicting wall-to-wall sunshine for the region for the next seven days at least, with highs of 26C in the offing for next Sunday.

Today (Monday), we are set for sun all day and highs of 26C, while tomorrow is set to be another warm one with highs of 25C forecast.

Wednesday could be a little cooler and cloudier but highs of 22C are still good, before picking up again on Thursday.

The Met Office said: "Another dry, very warm day with strong sunshine and light east or northeasterly winds. Feeling cooler in the east, especially along the coast with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

"Remaining dry with light winds tonight and largely clear skies in the west. Becoming partly cloudy in the east with perhaps some local coastal mist. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

"On Tuesday there will be plenty of dry, very warm and sunny weather again, with unbroken sunshine likely for many, though some cloud possibly affecting far eastern areas at times. Light winds. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

The pollen count is currently high, which is bad news for hayfever sufferers, while the UV levels are now classed as very high, so make sure you apply plenty of sun cream if you're planning on being outside today.