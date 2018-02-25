Yorkshire Spa Hotel shortlisted for awards

The Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa in the heart of North Yorkshire has been shortlisted in three categories in a prestigious readers' travel awards, having beaten off stiff competition from hotels across the UK.

Voting for the awards is now open and it is down to the public to have their say.

The Helmsley-based hotel is a finalist in three categories - Best Hotel for Romance, Best Boutique Hotel and Best Spa/Wellness Hotel in the Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Readers’ Travel Awards 2018.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the finest hotel and travel destinations in the world.

Following its nomination, the Feversham Arms Hotel had to impress a well-travelled judging panel before being named as a finalist in the awards.

Staff are now hoping that members of the public will vote for them.

Bobby Polkey, group marketing manager at the Feversham Arms Hotel, said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in the Luxury Lifestyle Magazine awards – to have been nominated and then selected as finalists in three categories by the judging panel is just fantastic.

“We’re incredibly proud of both our hotel and spa offering here at the Feversham Arms and do hope the public will get behind us, cast their vote and show their support.”

Voting closes on June 10 and the winners will be announced at the end of June.

Originally an old coaching inn, the hotel was rebuilt and renamed in 1855 by the Earl of Feversham on the site of an older hostelry.

It was previously known as The Guest House, The Board Inn and latterly The Bay Horse where beer and candles were made for sale. At the same time, three cottages adjacent to the hotel were built by the Earl in matching Yorkshire stone.

In 1967, the hotel was bought by Charrington’s Brewery before being bought by Mr and Mrs de Aragues in 1977. The de Aragues then purchased the three cottages to extend the hotel and added the swimming pool and gardens to create The Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa.

Since then the hotel has been restored and renovated by a number of private owners before being bought by the current owners, Feversham Arms Limited in 2008.

The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Readers’ Travel Awards 2018 recognise excellence across all sectors of the luxury travel and tourism industry.

The magazine said its team of experts have scoured the globe and travelled extensively in order to identify the very best hotels, airlines and tour operators.

To have your say, visit www.luxurylifestylemag.co.uk/travelawards